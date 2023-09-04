The single European currency is trying to secure the 1.08 levels once again, paring Friday's losses where it came under intense pressure in the wake of the US new jobs data amid a confusing environment.
Friday was an exciting day and emotions were high in the forex market.
The first impression with the increase in the unemployment rate in the United States resulted in pressure on the US currency, but the parallel announcement of an increase in new jobs that slightly exceeded estimates revived interest in the US dollar and the exchange rate fell almost 100 basis points in a short period of time.
The same confusing behavior was also observed in the international stock markets with the S&P index having strong volatility but without any specific direction verified the mixed picture of the US labor data.
Τhe mixed picture did not help significantly change bets on the likelihood of further rate hikes by the fed which currently remains at 50%.
Τhe general picture of the market It shows no significant changes, the exchange rate seems to remain temporarily in a range between the levels of 1.0750 - 1.0950 and although the sentiment is currently a little bit against the European currency it maintains its basic characteristic and returns to a reaction environment after the pressures it receives.
On today's agenda stands out the speech of the president Christine Lagarde which is expected with great interest and any rhetoric different from the aggressive tone maintained by the ECB recently is capable of acting as the new catalyst for the pressure of the European currency.
In the last two weeks the single European currency has successfully defended levels just above 1.0750 three times but one more breakout attempt if this happens the possibility of seeing new lows is currently a bit higher.
I don't see any significant reasons to formulate another strategy and for now I am keeping my basic thinking of trying to detect levels to buy the Euro after sharp dives.
This thought did not disappoint me as indeed the European currency has shown significant reactions in recent days and the possibility of this behavior remaining on the table has not changed.
