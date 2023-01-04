The single European currency very soon remembered the extraordinary ability it shows to react quickly and strongly when it receives some pressures.
The pair has bounced back above the 1,0630 level having corrected more than 100 basis points from yesterday's lows of 1.0520.
The US currency yesterday showed its willingness to start the new year by going on the counterattack in an attempt to return to better prices after the significant pressures it had received in the last weeks before the closing of the previous year.
But ahead of important announcements from today until Friday starting with the Minutes of the last Fed meeting this evening it would be difficult for this dollar rise to continue without temporarily having a significant pause something that the European currency took advantage of to react again.
I cannot distinguish anything significant that on the current opening of the European Zone affected , which could justify the significant reaction of the European currency.
We have some limitation in the yields of the US debt securities and at the same time a positive climate in the international stock markets that most certainly it does not increase the need to buy dollars as a safe haven currency, but it is something that already appeared since yesterday and does not seem to be the main reason that dollar upward movement limited.
I believe that the European currency yesterday losses was the decompression after a long time which resulted a temporarly below the levels of 1,0570-80 where too many times the European currency had found support in the last two weeks.
However, in view of today's announcements of Fed's latest Minutes , where there may be important data on the future intentions of the Central Bank, the pair preferred to return to an environment of temporary balance close to the price range observed throughout the last two weeks.
And for this reason I see it extremely difficult for the European currency to continue its upward momentum and return close to the 1,07 levels.
So maybe this bullish breakout of the euro and its temporary peaks is another opportunity to open dollar positions.
If there are no negative surprises in Fed's Meeting announcement , the chance that the US currency will return to upward momentum is increased.
