The single European currency remains firmly near the 1,0750 level having managed to limit losses and defend the 1,07 level so far.

As i expected and noted in yesterday's article Tuesday was characterized by very limited trading range as the very poor agenda did not feed the market with any significant news.

Some statements from officials of the two main central banks were broadly expected and did not create any surprise.

For the first time in quite some time there was a comment from a Fed's official that as long as the labor market continues to move at a high rate the likelihood that the final level of interest rates will widen will be increased.

However, this statement was not able to create any momentum in favor of the US currency other than the temporary return near the levels of 1,07 from the 1,0750 previously found.

While at the same time this morning the inflation data from the German economy showed signs of de-escalation which theoretically does not favor the European currency and so far it is surprising that there are no signs of pressure on the euro.

Apparently the market maintains some heightened optimism for the announcement of forecasts for the course of the European economy later in the day.

In general the picture of confusion in the market has returned, the single European currency showed signs of reaction after the strong pressures it received in the previous days and now the market seems to find some temporary points of balance.

As I already mentioned since yesterday I have liquidated the last positions in favor of the US currency and I remain on hold.

If forecasts for the outlook for the European economy do not surprise positively , any peak in the exchange rate its expected to once again to provide some good levels for repurchasing the US currency.

Without any major surprises today trading day is again expected to be relatively calm , as it would be difficult the pair to break significant levels either making new lows below the 1,0670 level or to be able to recover well above the 1,08.