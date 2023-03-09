Share:

Τhe single European currency is kept well above the level of 1,0550 as it has managed to avoid further losses after the stormy Fed's President statements.

Like yesterday, today is characterized by a mild reaction of the European currency and it has managed to defend the level of 1,05.

After the very strong reaction on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the Fed Chairman's statements the markets have return to a more conservative thinking and now try to weigh the rhetoric and in particular the clarification that the interest rate hikes depends on macro-economic data announcements.

The fact that the European Central Bank remains aggressive is capable of minimize further pressures on the European currency and much will be depend by tomorrow's announcement on new jobs in the United States.

As I mentioned in yesterday's article I would be very surprised if, beyond the mild reaction of the European currency, we will see strong upward momentum with approaching the 1,07 level again especially before tomorrow's US jobs announcement.

As today is characterized by a poor agenda relative to the European Continent and from the other side of the Atlandic we have only the weekly US jobless claims positions I would expect a limited range trading and the mild reaction that we have saw already will not have much continuity.

Tomorrow's crucial announcement, if will be in favor of the US currency, is capable of pushing the pair towards the 1.05 levels again and this time breaking it downwards.

As I am not convinced that the European currency is capable to maintain the upward momentum until tomorrow any price above the 1,06 levels will be attractive enough to consider buying the US currency.