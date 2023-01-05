The single European currency has managed to stay close to the levels of 1,06 after yesterday's strong rebound.
However, it is showing particular difficulty in continuing the upward momentum and the market is likely to maintain a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Friday's important news on Eurozone inflation and US jobs.
The US currency despite showing inclinations to rise to higher levels having managed to push the European currency to the levels of 1,0520 on Tuesday , lost part of the gains and although yesterday's announcements were also quite positive did not manage to create again momentum in favor to dollar , but only managed to puts a brake on the further euro reaction.
Also, although the announcement of the Minutes from the last Fed meeting was awaited with particular interest and many expected it to be a new trigger so that there would be some strong direction, the announcement was ultimately quite indifferent and did not particularly affect the exchange rate.
Ahead of tomorrow's highly significant economic news today's agenda is limited to the release of early US labor market data which may boost or dampen the outlook for tomorrow's announcements.
The bigger picture of the market shows no significant signs of change , the confusion remains , although temporarily it began to appear that the US currency will have the advantage at the beginning of the new year.
As i mentioned in yesterday's article, it would be difficult for the European currency to continue the strong reaction and the temporary peaks was one more time a good oportunity for buying the US currency.
I don't see any significant reasons to change this reasoning. Especially in view of tomorrow's stormy news, the pair is likely to continue a sharp fluctuation without breaking any significant levels.
The strategy to buy the US currency on peaks I consider to be the most appropriate for today as well.
