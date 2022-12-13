The single European currency remains locked in an extremely narrow fluctuation band above the 1,05 level.

It is almost the fourth day in a row that the pair is unable to get any direction and the trading has been restricted above the 1,05 level and every time it approaches 1,06 it receives sharp corrections and respectively when it tried to break the 1,05, euro reacted upwards very fast.

However, in many cases before the storm there is a period of calm where currencies try to digest current levels before moving in new directions and breaking important supports or resistances.

As we very aptly pointed out yesterday it would be difficult for the euro to secure levels near 1,06 and any prices close to that would be a good opportunity for temporary dollar purchases.

Indeed during yesterday as the euro approached the 1,0580 level it came under intense pressure returning to the 1,05 threshold relatively quickly.

In view of today's announcements about US inflathion and by extension in the continuation of the week the developments regarding interest rate increases by Fed and ECB, it would be difficult for the Euro to break critical levels of resistance and remain at high prices before the stormy news.

The period of calm trading is likely to come to an end starting from today, as the announcements on the path of inflation in the US is capable to acting as a trigger for the exchange rate to break away from current levels.

In view of the stormy news that we expect in the next three days, the wait-and-see attitude would be the recommended behavior without, however, moving away from my basic strategy to buy the European currency in every significant dip, which has not let me down so far, as the European currency reactions continue to come into play with great fidelity.

In any case and as the European currency remains at relatively high levels for the current situation it would be prone enough to have a significant correction if the announcements favor this prospect which in my view gathers increased chances.