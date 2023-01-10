The common European currency is holding steady above the 1,07 levels trying to maintain the significant gains of the last two days.

Euro managed to hit new highs since June 2022 as it broke recent peak from the middle of December at 1.0735 mark a new multi-months high at 1.0760.

The single currency showed little sign of fatigue in yesterday's trading day and although the announcement on business activity in the European economy was below the estimates the impact on the exchange rate was limited and the correction was small in scope.

As i mentioned yesterday the latest behavior of the exchange rate seems to weigh more on the US currency than due to the strong data of the European economy.

The continuation of the de-escalation of US debt yields especially on ten-year bonds, look once again to be one of the reasons that the US dollar was pressured.

On today's agenda, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech stands out, and the market is waiting with particular interest to see if Powell's comments will be the trigger for the dollar to remain bearish or if the US currency to go on the counterattack.

All of the latest game has been centered around developments regarding interest rate hikes by the two major Central Banks.

The European Central Bank's return to more aggressive rhetoric and the simultaneous curbing from the Fed's point of view is a root cause of the European currency's dynamics in recent 3 months.

Moreover, the European currency has shown an excellent ability to react strongly to the pressures it receives.

Nevertheless, I have significant doubts if this strong momentum can be maintained and for this reason i remain in a waiting position, I do not place positions in favor of the European currency at these levels but only in strong corrections, while correspondingly at new peaks I consider that is a good idea to buy the US currency.