The common European currency is holding steady above the 1,07 levels trying to maintain the significant gains of the last two days.
Euro managed to hit new highs since June 2022 as it broke recent peak from the middle of December at 1.0735 mark a new multi-months high at 1.0760.
The single currency showed little sign of fatigue in yesterday's trading day and although the announcement on business activity in the European economy was below the estimates the impact on the exchange rate was limited and the correction was small in scope.
As i mentioned yesterday the latest behavior of the exchange rate seems to weigh more on the US currency than due to the strong data of the European economy.
The continuation of the de-escalation of US debt yields especially on ten-year bonds, look once again to be one of the reasons that the US dollar was pressured.
On today's agenda, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech stands out, and the market is waiting with particular interest to see if Powell's comments will be the trigger for the dollar to remain bearish or if the US currency to go on the counterattack.
All of the latest game has been centered around developments regarding interest rate hikes by the two major Central Banks.
The European Central Bank's return to more aggressive rhetoric and the simultaneous curbing from the Fed's point of view is a root cause of the European currency's dynamics in recent 3 months.
Moreover, the European currency has shown an excellent ability to react strongly to the pressures it receives.
Nevertheless, I have significant doubts if this strong momentum can be maintained and for this reason i remain in a waiting position, I do not place positions in favor of the European currency at these levels but only in strong corrections, while correspondingly at new peaks I consider that is a good idea to buy the US currency.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.