The single European currency is holding steady above the 1,08 level as yesterday in the absence of major Economic announcements did not offer any direction and the exchange rate remained in a narrow fluctuation range.

The early morning hours of Tuesday do not show any different picture on trading but the continuation of the day is expected to be different.

Later in the day we have the announcement about the economic sentiment in the European economy, something that can burden the European currency as the estimates speak of a negative number.

While later in the afternoon the manufacturing activity index in the United States is announced which is something that investors waiting with interest.

Although the general picture of the market seems to be unchanged there are signs that the recent strongly momentum of the European currency has been called into question.

For this reason I continue to maintain a wait-and-see attitude, refusing to buy European currency at these levels.

On the contrary I feel more comfortable trying to buy the US currency on new peaks, as even though the European currency is hitting higher prices the corrections are showing up with great fidelity so far.