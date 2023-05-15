The single European currency is in a soft reaction environment having for the moment defended the level of 1,0850.
Friday it was another interesting day which was marked by the continuation of the rise of the US dollar which seems to have develope a mild upward momentum which is capable of leading it to even better prices.
Without any major catalyst and without the announcement of Consumer Confidence in the US surprising the US currency broke the level of 1,09 which was aptly noted in the previous article.
Τhe mildly bullish Momentum that had managed to sustain the European currency for a significant period of time has now been strongly challenged but I do not expect to see again sharp losing conditions and pictures like those that had driven the pair to the September lows at 0.95.
Τhe picture of the market in general remains the same without any important new data coming into play. Τhe hawkish rhetoric of the European Central Bank has been known for a long time without being able at the moment to refuel a new strong bullish cycle for the European currency.
While from the Fed's side, the landscape remains cloudy as whether or not it will continue with a further increase in key interest rates, there is no clear answer.
Οn today's agenda, the announcement on Industrial production in the eurozone stands out and a good number maybe will be able to support the common European currency a little more.
Now that the pair has retreated almost 250 basis points from the high levels of 1,11 the thoughts of maintaining positions in favor of the US currency have been reduced and it is limited only to an attempt to detect levels to buy the European currency, as I estimate that from now on the new dips that the euro will accept they will be followed by good reactions.
