Τhe single European currency has already secured the 1.09 levels and is moving slightly higher as the reaction momentum that has started since the beginning of the week looks to have a little continuation.

Apart from the return of the international stock markets to a better climate there is no other catalyst that could justify the long continuation and greater extent of this correction.

After nearly five weeks of losses when the European currency had hit local highs at 1.1275 the exchange rate returned almost 450 points lower and it is the first week that there are signs of a higher close.

Yesterday did not give any surprise, the small reaction of the European currency was expected especially after the improvement of the climate in the international stock markets where limited the needs to buy dollars.

And today's agenda is of limited interest and beyond the US Existing Home Sales and some statements from Fed officials there is nothing else important.

The satisfactory reactions of the European currency continue to confirm my basic thinking to prefer to buy the European currency whenever it is under pressure and makes new local lows.

For today I have some doubts about whether the European currency can easily continue the upward reaction and I believe that very soon will be signs of fatigue but in any case if there are no surprises from the announcements I do not see any significant direction.