The single European currency is trying to hold above the 1,05 level after the intense pressure it received on Friday.

Last Friday's close saw the European currency move into negative territory recording yet another negative week and having now retreated significantly from the 1,10 levels that was in early February.

The intense pressures received by the stock markets worked in favor of the US currency which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency while additional support was found for the dollar by the announcement of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index , whose elevated price further bolster the prospect that Fed will return to a more hawkish tone on future rate hikes.

As the month of February draws to a close, the European currency has lost almost all of its gains since the beginning of the year as the important January bullish rally has been completely erased in the current month.

The intentions of the two main central banks monopolize the interest regarding the levels in the exchange rate and every economic announcement day by day comes to strengthen one side or the other.

The latest market behavior especially in February as a whole has fully confirmed the basic thoughts and the main strategy to position in favor of the US currency at every peak of the pair.

Today's agenda is not indifferent as the announcement on Consumer confidence in the eurozone and Durable Goods Orders in US stand out.

Going back to the previous mention that the exchange rate follows day by day all the announcements of important macroeconomic quantities which increase or decrease the bets regarding the Fed/Ecb intentions , so today all announcements are awaited with interest and what impact will they have on the exchange rate.

Although the possibility of light momentum continuing in favor of the US currency remains I would prefer to maintain a wait-and-see attitude at these levels and redefine a possible position in favor to US dollar after some significant reaction from the Euro.

At the same time we must not forget that the European Central Bank has not changed its policy and that the return of the price to lower levels was simply a development of the weakness and the absence of a catalyst to refuel the upward momentum , as the change in Ecb's rhetoric had been fully digested by the market.

According to this reasoning, I would hardly see the European currency collapsing and the losses taking on dramatic dimensions, while the possibility that the reactions will come back to the fore more strongly is now increased.