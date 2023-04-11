EUR/USD: The euro is trying to get back to 1,09 after yesterday's challenge

Share:

The single European currency is trying to redefine a mild upward momentum as not only had a significant pause, which i had predict in previous articles, but during yesterday it was strongly contested and the US currency found room to react and the exchange rate to retreat to 1.0830 levels.

Yesterday had two features. An extremely quiet trading until the opening of the US market as the second day of the Catholic Easter and the holiday in most European markets caused the trading to be limited to an extremely narrow range , temporarily giving a good environment for scalping trading.

But with the picture to change strongly with the opening of the US market where the Euro was strongly questioned retreating to the level of 1,0830 in a strange move as there was no economic data or any development where to well justify this.

I estimate that it was a choppy trading behavior, forcing some investors to close positions in favor of the European currency, especially in view of the very important announcements from tomorrow until Friday which will probably clarify the landscape regarding the Fed's intentions.

Οn today's economic agenda the only thing that stands out is the announcement on retail sales in the eurozone as from the side of the US economy apart from statements by some Fed officials there is no important announcement.

Ιn general, the market picture had no significant differences, the mild upward momentum of the European currency is expected to remain in question until tomorrow.

As it would be a significant surprise if In view of the announcements about the inflation in the US economy and then the announcement of the latest Fed's Minutes , the European currency would be able to break the previous recent high levels to approach the level of 1,10.

Awaiting this week's important announcements, maintaining a wait-and-see attitude would probably be the best thought.

In any case, as have proven once again, any sharp drop in the European currency creates prospects for placing a long positions, as behavior for Euro to react strongly and quickly remains in the game with extremely good fidelity.