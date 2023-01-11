The single European currency is holding steady above the 1,07 level having so far managed to defend its recent gains.

During the first morning hours of Wednesday it has managed to return again to the level of 1.0750 , being a breath away from yesterday's highs as the yesterday's correction was very limited.

The US currency failed to find any support to go on the counterattack as the yields on the US government debt securities failed to register better prices.

At the same time, the improvement of the climate in the International financial markets with the main stock indices limiting losses and returning to higher prices certainly did not help the US currency, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

Nevertheless, the general picture of the market remains confused as yesterday's statements by an official of the European Central Bank pointed out that interest rate increases by the Ecb may are coming to an end , while at the same time research on the prospects of the European economy creates concern on the level of inflation as it is expected to be fueled by the strong labor market and wage increases which do not seem to be affected by the European economy's slowdown.

It is most likely that this confusion will limit the further rise of the European currency for today, especially in view of the important announcements on the path of inflation in the US economy tomorrow and the absence of any important news for the rest of the day.

While it is not unlikely that we will see some new peaks the most likely scenario for today is that we will see a trade in both directions in a limited range of variation.