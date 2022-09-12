The common European currency continued the strong recovery and already tested the level of 1.02.
The aftershocks of the European Central Bank's decision to increase interest rates by 75 basis points last Thursday, but also the retoric from ECB officilas for a continued aggressive policy in the next meetings also act as an important support for the European currency.
European Central Bank officials appear determined to fight the inflation ghost, even if that leads to a recession the European economy.
The significant decompression in oil prices recently and as long as the prices do not rise again to high levels are expected to make more easy the work of European officials .
Although at the last OPEC meeting there was the decision to reduce daily oil production, prices continue to move at lower levels, which means that if there is no new major geopolitical tension, prices will hardly exceed and remain above the levels of $100 for a long time.
As we mentioned in our previous article we maintain a more optimistic position expecting that energy crisis will be successfully dealt and lower oil prices will help a lot .
Nevertheless, there is still a time to achieve this, which on the one hand creates optimistic forecasts for the path of the euro in the long term, but on the other hand, possibilities of new pressures remain in near future.
Markets are now eagerly awaiting the announcement on the path of Consumer prices in the United States , where it will may lead to better conclusions about the Fed's next moves.
I maintain the basic strategy to buy the pair on dips , something that has not let us down so far , and for the duration of the day i expect the Euro's upward movement will limited.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies hard to 1.0200 as US dollar correction gathers steam
EUR/USD is rallying hard to test the 1.0200 level, underpinned by the hawkish ECB expectations and the extended US dollar correction. The market mood has turned upbeat, exerting additional downside pressure on the dollar.
GBP/USD extends gains to test 1.1700 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.1700, extending gains even as the downbeat UK GDP and industrial data failed to impress. The pair finds demand amid a positive shift in risk sentiment that accentuates the broad US dollar correction.
Gold rebounds firmly towards $1,730 as US dollar wilts
Gold price is staging a solid comeback, eyeing the $1,730 strong resistance, as bulls fight back control at the start of the week. The latest leg lower in the US dollar amid a firmer open on the European market is aiding the renewed upside in the bright metal.
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
US August CPI ahead of Fed meeting
Tomorrow is likely to be one of the most important days for the markets this week, because we get some crucial data ahead of the FOMC meeting next week. To make matters more interesting, the Fed is already in its blackout period.