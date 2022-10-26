After a strong upward movement of the last few days the European currency has made significant gains and has returned to the levels of 1/1 which is considered a particularly psychological level for the pair.

Recently, the mixed macroeconomic picture from the two main economies and the complete absorption of all the data that burdened the European currency resulted in the markets coming to a balance environment and the European currency reacting strongly.

At the same time, the recent reduction in natural gas prices creates significant hopes that the energy crisis affecting the eurozone will be significantly reduced.

While at the same time the continued stabilization and the positive climate that has returned to the international stock markets limit the needs for dollar purchases which acts as a safe haven currency and favor the upward movement of the euro.

Despite the last significant upward movement of the European currency, the pair continues to remain within the range of the descending channel that has been established since May 2021, currently finding the rate very close to the upper limit of this channel , for the week where we run the prices are around the 1.0060 level.

The latest market behavior has once again justified the basic strategy of buying the euro on every dip which has not disappointed so far and the fidelity is excellent.

However, and in view of tomorrow's important announcements on the increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank, as well as possible conclusions and comments on the next moves, it is expected that investors will be limited from taking significant additional positions.

We would be surprised if the pair breaks out and remains bullish above the critical resistance of the 1,0060 level before major announcements.

The long-term view that the rate will return to levels significantly above 1/1 remains but perhaps the time frame for the trading environment to change into a strong bullish cycle may not have arrived yet.

Capping the Euro's upside for the rest of the day and ahead of tomorrow's Ecb decision is a very likely scenario.