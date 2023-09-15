The single European currency is in an environment of mild reaction after the intense pressure it received yesterday in the wake of a 25-point increase in interest rates by the ECB.
In a controversial decision as several members of the central bank's board were against the new hike, President Lagarde noted that she expects the new levels of key interest rates in the long term will be able to drive inflation to acceptable levels.
The main question is who will be the path of the European economy.
The bets are now concentrated on the decisions of the Fed and if the US central bank will proceed with another increase in key interest rates .
So far the US economy has good reflexes to the high-interest rates and although inflation is on the way to de-escalation, another increase would not be a surprise.
Despite yesterday's increase in interest rates, the Euro was under pressure as investors put in the game more the scenario of a pause in the increases than the announcement.
In any case I believe that this thinking will quickly be digested by the markets and there will not be collapse of the single currency.
The week's rich agenda is completed today with new speeches by President Lagarde and consumer sentiment in US.
Without any significant surprise, the market is most likely to digest yesterday's movement and I would hardly see the level of 1.06 being strongly challenged for today.
The behavior of the market has broadly confirmed my thinking as expressed in yesterday's article and I already maintain position in favor of Euro at the 1.0650 levels, aiming for a good reaction.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.