The single European currency has returned well above the level of 1,06 after the temporary pressures it received in the Asian zone where it found itself testing the levels of 1,0560.
For the second day in a row, the US dollar seems unable to continue the upward momentum of recent days as the support it found from the negative climate in the stock markets was limited.
While at the same time, yesterday's announcements about the US economy disappointed and the US currency was put into mild question. The Consumer Confidence Index fell for the second month in a row with the final numbers worse than estimates.
From the eurozone side, the climate regarding the prospects for interest rate increases from the Ecb remains in an hawkish environment with the possibility that the final target will even reach 4%.
Developments have confirmed the general thoughts on the market picture as the European currency has avoided intense pressures . Several times I have referred to one of the main characteristics of the pair , whenever it is under intense pressure , relatively quickly finds a way and manages to react satisfactorily.
At the moment the market seems to have found some balance point around of the 1,06 level and some fresh data is needed for the pair to move much lower by downbreak the 1,05 level or on the other hand continue the Euro's recovery momentum by breaking the 1,07.
The agenda continues to be of interest and today with the German inflation rate and the course of manufacturing activity in the US standing out.
In general my thinking on the course of the market remains the same waiting for some new peaks of the pair to redefine the possibility of buying the US currency and on dips possibility of buying the euro is increased as the reaction behavior continues to come to the fore with excellent fidelity.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.0650 ahead of German Inflation, US PMI
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0650, extending the upside in the European session. The pair is benefiting from the hawkish ECB expectations and a broad US Dollar weakness. All eyes remain on German inflation and US PMIs.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2100 amid risk-recovery, Bailey in focus
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2100 in the early European morning. A recovery in risk sentiment on upbeat Chinese PMIs is helping the Pound Sterling following the Brexit deal optimism. The US Dollar turns south ahead of the ISM PMI data. Bailey's speech coming up next.
Gold price eyes $1,848 on USD selling ahead of US PMI
Gold price is printing a three-day uptrend toward $1,848 resistance, confirming a technical breakout this Wednesday. Renewed US Dollar selling is supporting the XAU/USD upside before US S&P Global, ISM PMI figures for February.
Shiba Inu v. Dogecoin, which meme coin will hit the $1 bullish target first?
Dogecoin and rival Shiba Inu are in a race to hit the bullish target of $1. With the upcoming layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s launch and support from projects in the crypto and Web3 landscape, SHIB has garnered support from the community.
Hawkish central bank policy to remain in place for longer
German CPI numbers are key to watch today. A first regional publication came in at 0.1% m/m and 8.5% y/y. With the recent methodology change it’s tricky to draw firm conclusions for the national number though.