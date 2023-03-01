Share:

The single European currency has returned well above the level of 1,06 after the temporary pressures it received in the Asian zone where it found itself testing the levels of 1,0560.

For the second day in a row, the US dollar seems unable to continue the upward momentum of recent days as the support it found from the negative climate in the stock markets was limited.

While at the same time, yesterday's announcements about the US economy disappointed and the US currency was put into mild question. The Consumer Confidence Index fell for the second month in a row with the final numbers worse than estimates.

From the eurozone side, the climate regarding the prospects for interest rate increases from the Ecb remains in an hawkish environment with the possibility that the final target will even reach 4%.

Developments have confirmed the general thoughts on the market picture as the European currency has avoided intense pressures . Several times I have referred to one of the main characteristics of the pair , whenever it is under intense pressure , relatively quickly finds a way and manages to react satisfactorily.

At the moment the market seems to have found some balance point around of the 1,06 level and some fresh data is needed for the pair to move much lower by downbreak the 1,05 level or on the other hand continue the Euro's recovery momentum by breaking the 1,07.

The agenda continues to be of interest and today with the German inflation rate and the course of manufacturing activity in the US standing out.

In general my thinking on the course of the market remains the same waiting for some new peaks of the pair to redefine the possibility of buying the US currency and on dips possibility of buying the euro is increased as the reaction behavior continues to come to the fore with excellent fidelity.