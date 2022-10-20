The common European currency is again showing signs of reaction in the early morning hours of Thursday, trying to limit the losses of the previous day.
The European currency lost nearly 100 points on Wednesday, falling from the 0.9850 level to 0.9750. As we mentioned yesterday, even though there was a downward trend against the European currency, the losses were not large and at the level of 0,9750 it seems to be strongly resisting and trying to react by approaching 0,98 again.
The announcement of inflation in the eurozone was within expectations, remaining at high levels, but without setting new highs.
The announcement, as it moved within the estimates, did not differentiate the bets of the markets regarding the future intentions of the European Central Bank.
Estimates remain at nearly 100% that the next decision will be for a 75 basis point rates hike.
International stock markets seem to be losing their last momentum and have come back under mild pressure which in turn strengthens the US currency which traditionally works as a safe haven currency.
The overall picture of the exchange rate does not seem to have changed and the trading remains in the middle of the descending channel that has been created since May 2021 which makes it difficult to predict the daily movements.
The Ukraine front showing no signs of abating, the energy crisis affecting the Eurozone and significant concerns about the path of the European economy continue to weigh on the European currency.
But as we have repeatedly stated all this seems to have been fully digested by the markets and new catalysts are being sought for some dramatic change in the direction of the exchange rate.
For today and in the absence of any major macroeconomic news we would expect a mixed picture with perhaps a slightly increased chance that the pair will retest the 0.9750 level and this time break them slightly downwards.
