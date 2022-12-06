Yesterday was characterized by a relatively significant correction of the European currency as from the threshold of 1,06 where it was almost found it , retreated more than 100 basis points returning to levels below 1,05.

As i pointed out yesterday it would be difficult all macroeconomic news to continue to be announced in favor of the European currency and indeed the first announcements in recent days which did not favor the Eurozone economy acted as a catalyst for this correction.

Yesterday morning's announcement of a bigger-than-expected drop in retail sales in the eurozone was one of the key macroeconomic news that changed the pair's momentum.

This development confirmed my yesterday's position about the high probability that the US currency will regain some ground.

Messages from european central bank officials have a mixed picture as a portion of them confirm their assessment of a 50 basis point rate hike at the next Ecb meeting, while believing that in the fourth quarter we have already seen the peak of inflation pressures, while some others do not share this thoughts.

Relatively the picture in the stock markets looks mixed and calm, as the S&P barometer index is in a mild downtrend environment, however without this decline having any particular intensity.

If these downtrend will continue further, which is quite likely, the US currency is expected to strengthen further as it traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

In general i would give some good possibility that the decline of the euro has further continuation as the today's agenda is not rich , and it will be difficult for the Euro to find the trigger to return to levels of 1,06 again.