The single European currency continues to be under question and during the first hours of the European zone at the opening of the week it is under pressure and has already broken down the level of 1.11.

Friday as expected was a relatively calm day without significant fluctuations with the pair remaining close and just above the 1,11 levels as the economic agenda was almost non-existent and due to the closing of the week investors avoided the big bets.

The overall market sentiment remains broadly the same without much new data.

The bullish momentum that the European currency has achieved recently has already been strongly questioned since last Thursday and the questioning continues to remain on the table ahead of the crucial week with announcements of key interest rate hikes from the two main central banks.

As the course of the exchange rate is inextricably linked to the level of key interest rates and with the policy to be followed by the two central banks this week is expected with great interest from investors, while volatility is very likely to increase significantly.

Of course before the Fed's decision on Wednesday and correspondingly Ecb's on Thursday, the economic agenda is not indifferent, as for example today the course of manufacturing activity in Europe and US is expected with interest and may give some movement to the exchange rate as both indicators represent a critical part of the economy.

This week's major news culminating in the decisions to raise key interest rates, but mainly statements by the governors of the two central banks which may clarify the landscape for the future intentions, are expected to increase volatility and the specific direction to one side or the other is difficult to detect.

A satisfactory correction of almost 200 basis points has already taken place for the European currency and as from the highs of 1,1275, the pair was already not long ago marking lows of 1,1075.

This development has completely confirmed my thinking as expressed in previous articles and now I am starting to think about a possible level where this correction will end, although in view of the two crucial meetings of the Fed and ECB any prediction would be risky.

I prefer to remain a spectator at least until Wednesday night, possibility of seeing a more aggressive turn from Fed's President remains in the game.