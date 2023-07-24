The single European currency continues to be under question and during the first hours of the European zone at the opening of the week it is under pressure and has already broken down the level of 1.11.
Friday as expected was a relatively calm day without significant fluctuations with the pair remaining close and just above the 1,11 levels as the economic agenda was almost non-existent and due to the closing of the week investors avoided the big bets.
The overall market sentiment remains broadly the same without much new data.
The bullish momentum that the European currency has achieved recently has already been strongly questioned since last Thursday and the questioning continues to remain on the table ahead of the crucial week with announcements of key interest rate hikes from the two main central banks.
As the course of the exchange rate is inextricably linked to the level of key interest rates and with the policy to be followed by the two central banks this week is expected with great interest from investors, while volatility is very likely to increase significantly.
Of course before the Fed's decision on Wednesday and correspondingly Ecb's on Thursday, the economic agenda is not indifferent, as for example today the course of manufacturing activity in Europe and US is expected with interest and may give some movement to the exchange rate as both indicators represent a critical part of the economy.
This week's major news culminating in the decisions to raise key interest rates, but mainly statements by the governors of the two central banks which may clarify the landscape for the future intentions, are expected to increase volatility and the specific direction to one side or the other is difficult to detect.
A satisfactory correction of almost 200 basis points has already taken place for the European currency and as from the highs of 1,1275, the pair was already not long ago marking lows of 1,1075.
This development has completely confirmed my thinking as expressed in previous articles and now I am starting to think about a possible level where this correction will end, although in view of the two crucial meetings of the Fed and ECB any prediction would be risky.
I prefer to remain a spectator at least until Wednesday night, possibility of seeing a more aggressive turn from Fed's President remains in the game.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
