EUR/USD: The Euro continue to surprise but signs of fatigue are on the horizon

The single European currency continues to surprise markets as bullish momentum continued for a seventh consecutive day, managing to record nearly 300 basis points of gain in a weekly base.

Being a breath before 1,1250 a few hours earlier the single European currency continues to be in the foreground , but something that as I mentioned in yesterday's article, worries me and I have significant doubts about how much this momentum will last.

As the aggressive rhetoric from the European central bank hasn't changed , is for now perhaps the single main catalyst fueling the euro's upward movement . But something I believe will be digested relatively quickly by the markets.

The market had been limited for a long time in a very limited range of variation which had created a significant ease in the trading behavior and the market had to be de-escalated for some reason and in some way so that several stop loss orders were hit.

The latest developments with the significant de-escalation in inflationary pressures in the United States have changed the bets, limited the possibility that the Fed continuing the aggressive policy and given the opportunity for the US currency to come under great pressure.

In general I think that the latest upward movement cannot be attributed to the strength of the European currency But mainly to the pressures that the US currency received and i have the feeling that big stop loss orders were hit.

Macroeconomic figures continue to raise concerns about the state of the European economy as once again yesterday the industrial production of the Eurozone was announced below estimates.

For this reason markets await with great interest the announcement from the council of finance ministers of the eurozone later in the day the forecasts regarding the course of the economy and a possible disappointment is capable of giving the opportunity for a good correction to the pair.

While today's agenda comes to complete an afternoon announcement on Consumers sentiment in US.

I remind that although I was an advocate of positions in favor of the European currency, having as a fixed strategy the purchase of the Euro in every correction and dip in the exchange rate, but now I refrain from any thought of buying the European currency at these levels.