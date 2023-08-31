The single European is under pressure in the early morning hours of Thursday having retreated marginally below the 1.09 level as the recent rise of the last 3 days is now under doubt.
The euro once again took advantage of the disappointment from the announcements of the US fundamental economic data and strengthened its position.
The revised estimate for the pace of growth in US in the second quarter showed a decline from estimates, while the ADP report on private sector jobs disappointed.
We remind you that the labor sector in the United States remains one of the strong points of the economy, and the first data on Tuesday and Wednesday have disappointed enough, so Friday's most important announcement on new jobs is now expected with great interest and is set the question of whether disappointment remains on the table or whether there will be a game changer.
Τhe European economy remains with its own question marks and the latest rise in the Euro as I mentioned yesterday was more based on weak economic data announced by the United States rather than good European data.
Αs a confirmation of the question marks of the European economy came the announcement earlier today of retail sales in Germany where the numbers were worse than estimates.
Beyond the disappointment of the last three days in the data from the United States and especially from the labor sector the only catalyst capable of supporting the European currency is the persistence of the aggressive rhetoric maintained by the European Central Bank.
Later in the day we have the crucial announcement on the path of Eurozone Consumer Inflation and staying in high prices will reinforce this rhetoric increasing bets that the cycle of hikes in key interest rates from ECB is not over.
In an environment with significant announcements the course of the exchange rate will continue to depend on the data and as seen in the last few days each announcement has a direct impact on the prices of the exchange rate.
The wait-and-see attitude remains the best idea but without straying from my main thinking and strategy of preferring to buy the European currency on sharp dips which has not let me down so far.
