Τhe single European currency is in Defense mode trying to defend the level of 1.08 after the new local lows noted by the pair during the day yesterday at 1.0810.

Without any surprise In terms of announcements and statements from the officials of the two central banks The US dollar maintained the mild upward trend It has developed recently managing to achieve the highest levels of the last six weeks against the euro.

The data announced on the course of inflation pressures in the eurozone showed a marginal reduction compared to the expected.

Αpart from a limited reaction with which it returned close to the levels of 1,0850, the European currency did not manage to do anything more and the questioning it has been receiving lately remains on the table.

Today again there are signs of a mild rise in the US dollar in which it currently maintains an advantage with the issue of the US debt close to its resolution while the strong data of United States jobs has removed the possibility of a recession and increases the prospect that the Fed will maintain current levels in key interest rates without proceeding with reduce it at the end of the year.

On the other hand the European central bank maintains its aggressive rhetoric leaving open the possibility of further interest rate increases beyond the 2 which are already discounted if inflationary pressures persist which for now is able to limit large losses for the European common currency.

Today's agenda is not particularly rich and is limited to weekly US jobless claims , existing home sales and manufacturing activity and without any major surprise the pair has an increased chance of maintaining the latter behavior.

If the European currency fails to defence the 1,08 level the next level that i expect some reaction is near the 1,0750-70 level.