The US currency looks to be back in the game in extremely wild moods and after a period of particular calm the currency game looks to be going wild again.

Already the 1,06 level has retreated with great ease and for now the European currency shows no signs of reaction.

As i have repeatedly mentioned in previous articles it would be particularly surprising if the European currency managed to continue the recent upward momentum with the same ease.

As the pair was highly compressed in a narrow trading range this is the first day we have seen a strong unwind which seems to be favoring the US currency for now.

It is characteristic that the return of the US currency to better levels comes before the announcement of some important economic news and this creates a generally favorable climate for the dollar and increases the possibility that this movement will continue.

Later in the day, we expect the announcement on the course of inflation in the German economy, which, as the dominant economic power of the eurozone, is particularly sensitive to the decisions of the European Central Bank.

The latest significant de-escalation in natural gas prices increases the chances that we will have a smaller inflationary pressures, something that will limit the aggressive rhetoric of the European Central Bank with the consequence that the European currency will be under new pressures.

At the same time, tomorrow's announcement of the latest Minutes of the Fed meeting is expected to provide new interest by strengthening or limiting the dollar momentum that is starting to be created.

Persistence in the strategy to buy the US currency at each peaks seems to be confirmed once again, creating the prospects to extend more this profits after the ''scalping'' trading period of the last 10 days.