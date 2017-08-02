EUR/USD

The dollar corrected lower at the start of 2017 as interest differentials between the US and Europe narrowed. Rising uncertainty on the impact of the Trump policy might have been a slightly USD negative, too.

EUR/GBP

Sterling declined in the first half of January as the government signalled that it opted for a clean Brexit. Sterling enjoyed a temporary short squeeze after May's Brexit speech, but the rebound soon ran into resistance.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY: The overall correction of the dollar, declining core US/European bond yields and a softening of the global equity rally triggered profit taking in USD/JPY. The pair nears key support in the 111.16/112 area.

EUR/NOK

EUR/NOK: The Norwegian krone extended its gradual uptrend in January. Positive effects from higher oil prices on the economy support the krone.

EUR/PLN

The zloty extended its rebound that started early December. Polish growth slowed in 2016, but there are tentative signs that a bottom might be in place. A NBP rate hike isn't around the corner, but markets ponder the NBP's options.

EUR/HUF

Strong domestic fundamentals supported the forint in 2016 despite absolute low yields. However, the NBH continues to speak soft and keeps monetary policy ultra‐easy preventing further forint gains.

