The single European currency remains very close to 1,08 levels as the exchange rate is once again locked in a narrow range and struggles to find any direction.

Yesterday did not offer any surprises and President Lagarde did not say anything new in her speech, with the result that the pair moved quite predictably with the euro under some pressure but in a very limited range.

The verbal remained quite aggressive on the European Central Bank's intentions to raise interest rates further in order to control inflation pressures.

However, as i mentioned yesterday, this is quite well known , it has already been discounted enought by the markets , for this the only thing the European currency managed to do is limit the losses and recover again above the level of 1,08.

While at the same time all the announcements of various Economic news were within the expected range without these in turn being able to create any strong dynamics towards one side or the other.

The general picture of the market shows particular confusion as on the one hand the single European currency shows the signs of fatigue from the latest upward momentum , but on the other hand the pressures it receives are extremely limited and it absorbs them easily.

Having now digested these levels enough, the chances increase for the European currency to create the bases, for a fresh upward strong momentum , but something that for me is not the prevailing scenario.

The strategy of the last few days to buy the US currency at the peaks of the pair has proven to be a good thought and I will remain faithful to this idea and today.

There are several statements from officials from both central banks which can give some increased volatility but without any major surprise it would be difficult to break some critical levels - and the market to remain outside these levels on week's closing - especially in favor of the euro.