The single European currency remains very close to 1,08 levels as the exchange rate is once again locked in a narrow range and struggles to find any direction.
Yesterday did not offer any surprises and President Lagarde did not say anything new in her speech, with the result that the pair moved quite predictably with the euro under some pressure but in a very limited range.
The verbal remained quite aggressive on the European Central Bank's intentions to raise interest rates further in order to control inflation pressures.
However, as i mentioned yesterday, this is quite well known , it has already been discounted enought by the markets , for this the only thing the European currency managed to do is limit the losses and recover again above the level of 1,08.
While at the same time all the announcements of various Economic news were within the expected range without these in turn being able to create any strong dynamics towards one side or the other.
The general picture of the market shows particular confusion as on the one hand the single European currency shows the signs of fatigue from the latest upward momentum , but on the other hand the pressures it receives are extremely limited and it absorbs them easily.
Having now digested these levels enough, the chances increase for the European currency to create the bases, for a fresh upward strong momentum , but something that for me is not the prevailing scenario.
The strategy of the last few days to buy the US currency at the peaks of the pair has proven to be a good thought and I will remain faithful to this idea and today.
There are several statements from officials from both central banks which can give some increased volatility but without any major surprise it would be difficult to break some critical levels - and the market to remain outside these levels on week's closing - especially in favor of the euro.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.