The single European currency is trading near the 1,06 levels after a satisfactory reaction during the day yesterday which managed to climb around 100 basis points above the lows of 1,0530 found it at the opening of the week.

In a mixed day in terms of announcements of macroeconomic data that did not surprise, the single European currency found temporary support from the return of a positive climate in the international stock markets which limited the needs for dollar purchases which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

This combined with the comments of Ecb's official which reminded that the Central Bank is willing to maintain the momentum of increase in interest rates until the control of inflationary pressures, confirming the hypothesis known to many that the next increase in interest rates in March will be by 50 base points.

Nevertheless, the inability of the stock markets to maintain the positive climate limited the reaction of the European currency, as a result of which it once again fell just below the levels of 1,06, at which its maintained till the first trading hours of Tuesday.

Today's agenda is quite rich but without containing the very strong '' market mover '' data.

Several data from the Eurozone so far have been announced without any surprises, while on the other side of the Atlantic, data on economic activity are expected later in the day.

The international stock markets are still showing signs of weakness today with S&P futures index are already moving in negative teritory, which is expected to make it difficult for the European currency to react further.

Yesterday's market behavior pretty much confirmed my yesterday's thought that i would hold a wait-and-see attitude and will redefined the possibility of buying the US currency after a significant reaction from the euro, which by large seems to be coming to the front.