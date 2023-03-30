Share:

The single European currency remains firmly above the 1,08 level in currently calm trading activity.

Wednesday was characterized by extreme calm, the range of fluctuation remained very limited and apart from some scalping opportunities there was no other outlook for the EUR/USD exchange rate.

As expected and I had noted in the last two articles, the absence of any important economic news but also the restoration of calm in the International stock markets put the pair in extremely narrow range.

Although the European currency seems to have the initiative of the movements as it is also strengthened by the positive climate of the stock markets but also by the maintenance of the aggressive rhetoric by the European central bank, more intense upward momentum continues to present difficulty.

This environment of calm is expected to end, perhaps even from today it will start to change as several important economic data come into play, such as the inflation rates for the German economy and the growth rate of the US economy, while correspondingly important news also expected tomorrow, the last day of the week.

Τhe latest developments with the significant reduction in oil and natural gas prices I expect to have a significant impact on limiting inflationary pressures, something that the market is eagerly awaiting today with the announcement of inflation for the German economy and tomorrow for the Eurozone in total.

Αlthough estimates bet in favor of a reduction in inflation prices, only some significant surprise would be capable to change the Ecb's rhetoric.

My general thinking on market direction remains relatively the same, in a narrow-range environment Scalping behavior is probably near to the end.

I expect a strong plunge in the European currency so I consider the prospect of buying the Euro.