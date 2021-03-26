Euro fell today by negative news of the third wave Covid-19 in Europe. The speech of ECB Central Bank President Christine Lagarde as a "gunshot" that made a decrease of the Euro from Wednesday till today. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom warned: "And people in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, I'm afraid it washes up on our shores as well", on the BBC.
The EXY - Euro Currrncy Index dropped from 119.5 to 117.6, expanding the decline from the beginning of the year until now. Currently, the EXY index has lost 0.95% of its value, from 123.4 to 117.6. The strong pressure from the recovery of the US Dollar as well as the weakness of the policies from the European Central Bank has appeared. There is expectation that the Euro decline will continue to be stronger if the ECB does not make any stronger moves to prevent the spread of the pandemic and strengthen the health of the world's oldest economy.
Trend analysis
On the Daily chart, EUR/USD entered the 3rd stage of a breakout and made a downtrend. Specifically, EUR/USD breaks an uptrend (formed in June 2020) at 1.202. If it is successfully broken, the maximum wavelength of the downtrend is about 1.139 - 1.146. The end of March is a sensitive time, when the auctioning of US bonds is taking place, investment funds and companies will announce quarterly revenue that will affect the EUR/USD.
On the 4-hour chart, the downtrend still dominates strongly. After breaking the strong support of 1.183, EUR/USD stops at 1.175 and tends to increase correcting to the old support at 1.183. However, if leaders have any disagreements in the Euro Summit which is scheduled to take place this weekend in Belgium. It would affect technical analysis today, traders should be careful.
Resistance/support analysis
The resistances are 1,183 and 1,200.
The supports are 1,165 and 1,142.
Moving average MA
On the daily chart, there is a strong bearish trend. The SMA200 is considered as a dynamic support, which has been broken and EUR/USD dropped strongly below SMA200. The EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went down, the bearish target of the SMA200 is at 1,188 (it is likely that the price will increase). The SMA50 moves slowlier than the EMA20, which makes strong reversal signals and turns down. In summary, the big view on the Daily chart of EUR/USD is bearish.
On the 4-Hour chart, the EMA20 continues to fall and keeps away from the SMA50. The SMA50 declines and keeps away from the SMA200. In conclusion, in the short-term and medium-term, EUR/USD is in a bearish trend.
On the 1-Hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 turn down and widen with the SMA200. All 3 MA provide good signals for the bears. Note, the EMA20 appears to be a reversal signal right now.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited.
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Dogecoin screams buy as technical levels flip bullish
Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the attempt to recover from February’s dip stalled at $0.62. The Meme Coin has tested support slightly under $0.5, but a rebound ensued, eyeing higher price levels toward $0.6.
XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce, as the US dollar pulls back from multi-month tops. XAU/USD wavers between 21 and 100-SMAs on the 4H chart. All eyes on the US data for a range breakout in gold.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.