Euro fell today by negative news of the third wave Covid-19 in Europe. The speech of ECB Central Bank President Christine Lagarde as a "gunshot" that made a decrease of the Euro from Wednesday till today. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom warned: "And people in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, I'm afraid it washes up on our shores as well", on the BBC.

The EXY - Euro Currrncy Index dropped from 119.5 to 117.6, expanding the decline from the beginning of the year until now. Currently, the EXY index has lost 0.95% of its value, from 123.4 to 117.6. The strong pressure from the recovery of the US Dollar as well as the weakness of the policies from the European Central Bank has appeared. There is expectation that the Euro decline will continue to be stronger if the ECB does not make any stronger moves to prevent the spread of the pandemic and strengthen the health of the world's oldest economy.

Trend analysis

On the Daily chart, EUR/USD entered the 3rd stage of a breakout and made a downtrend. Specifically, EUR/USD breaks an uptrend (formed in June 2020) at 1.202. If it is successfully broken, the maximum wavelength of the downtrend is about 1.139 - 1.146. The end of March is a sensitive time, when the auctioning of US bonds is taking place, investment funds and companies will announce quarterly revenue that will affect the EUR/USD.

On the 4-hour chart, the downtrend still dominates strongly. After breaking the strong support of 1.183, EUR/USD stops at 1.175 and tends to increase correcting to the old support at 1.183. However, if leaders have any disagreements in the Euro Summit which is scheduled to take place this weekend in Belgium. It would affect technical analysis today, traders should be careful.

Resistance/support analysis

The resistances are 1,183 and 1,200.

The supports are 1,165 and 1,142.

Moving average MA

On the daily chart, there is a strong bearish trend. The SMA200 is considered as a dynamic support, which has been broken and EUR/USD dropped strongly below SMA200. The EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went down, the bearish target of the SMA200 is at 1,188 (it is likely that the price will increase). The SMA50 moves slowlier than the EMA20, which makes strong reversal signals and turns down. In summary, the big view on the Daily chart of EUR/USD is bearish.



On the 4-Hour chart, the EMA20 continues to fall and keeps away from the SMA50. The SMA50 declines and keeps away from the SMA200. In conclusion, in the short-term and medium-term, EUR/USD is in a bearish trend.



On the 1-Hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 turn down and widen with the SMA200. All 3 MA provide good signals for the bears. Note, the EMA20 appears to be a reversal signal right now.