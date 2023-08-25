Share:

The single European currency continues to be under pressure having already missed the crucial level at 1,08 and is trading marginally lower awaiting statements from Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell and ECB's President Christine Lagarde later in the day.

The Jackson Hole Symposium has already started yesterday and after several days of absence the two main central bankers are back in the limelight and the market is waiting with interest if they have anything new to bring to the table about future intentions on interest rates levels.

Yesterday did not give any big surprise , the economic data announced had mixed conclusions and the US currency found additional support from the negative sentiment in the international stock markets which increased the need to buy dollars which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

As I mentioned in yesterday's article I had a strong belief that the 1,08 level could not hold any longer after several attempts of break it , indeed the early hours of Friday found the exchange rate marginally lower.

Today's agenda is extremely rich and in addition to the statements of the central bankers we also have the announcement of important macroeconomic data such as the University of Michigan survey on Consumer Sentiment in the United States and the announcement of the IFO Institute on the economic climate in the German economy.

The possibility of extremely high volatility is high and therefore a wait-and-see stance before major announcements remains a good idea.

In any case I will stay close to my basic strategy and choose to buy the European currency if there is some sharp dive with new local lows which are currently close to the 1,0720-30 level.

Αlthough the European currency continues to be under mild pressures and macro data is not in its favor at the moment I don't see any signs of a collapse and the largest range the exchange rate is likely to move in until the end of the year I believe remains at 1,05 -1.14.

So with this scenario in mind any low prices near 1,05 I see as preferable for positions in favor of the euro.