Share:

The single European currency is trying to balance and react after yesterday's losses.

The euro even though at the opening of the week it showed signs of reaction and tried to move upwards securing the levels of 1.09, as I noted in yesterday's article the mild rise was questioned once again and very soon the pressures returned to the European currency returning to levels of 1.08-30, where again, however, it seems to function as an important support point.

Continued volatility in international stock markets and the high prices that remain for US government debt securities were once again the catalyst that helped the US currency move higher yesterday.

The general picture of the market does not present significant differences from the previous days as the general climate seems to weigh on the European currency but without it being removed its ability to react and achieve good corrections.

Today's agenda is rich with important announcements from fundamental economic news such as indicators for the course of the manufacturing and services sector in Europe and the United States which have the corresponding weight to create strong volatility in the markets.

Also let's not forget that towards the end of the week we have important interventions from the presidents of the 2 main central banks who after several days of absence may shuffle the deck again Regarding future thoughts on the level of key interest rates

The break of the 1.08 level remains the next challenge for the exchange rate and for this reason although on the first touch of this level I was in favor of buying the European currency with the aim of some good reaction which already happened, now I keep more conservative thought and I will wait for levels well below 1.08 to repeat this strategy.