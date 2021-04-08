EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD tests key 200 day moving average resistance at 1.1880/90 – we over ran a little to 1.1910.
USDCAD holding above 1.2585/75 is more positive for today (& this level did work as support yesterday).
Daily Analysis
EURUSD tests key 200 day moving average resistance at 1.1880/90 today. A break above 1.1910 however allows a further recovery to 1.1940/50.
First support at 1.1855/45 has held so far. A break below 1.1835 puts bears back in control (we are in a 3 month bear trend) targeting 1.1800/1.1790 & 1.1745/35.
USDCAD must hold above first support at 1.2585/75 to start to build on the bounce from 1.2361. We the first target of last week’s high at 1.2635/45 & topped exactly here. A break above 1.2650 today targets resistance at 1.2685/95. Bulls then need a break above 1.2700 to trigger further gains.
Below 1.2555 however targets 1.2540/35, perhaps a retest of yesterday’s low at 1.2500/1.2495.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.19 after Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD is edging higher, nearing 1.19 after the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, extending the recovery, as the US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle
A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Running on parallel tracks
Initial Jobless claims forecast to dip to 680,000 in the April 2 week from 719,000. Continuing Claims should fall to 3.65 million from 3.794 million. Nonfarm Payrolls had an exceptional March and an excellent first quarter.