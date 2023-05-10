Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded 8 pips below its resistance level at $1.0967.

Today at 15:30 (GMT+3), there will be the announcement on US’s CPI which will be a hint on the strategy of Fed on interest rate hikes and which will significantly affect the US dollar.

If it fails to pass the resistance level, then it should test the support level at around $1.09, otherwise it could test the next resistance level at around $1.1075.