EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded 8 pips below its resistance level at $1.0967.
Today at 15:30 (GMT+3), there will be the announcement on US’s CPI which will be a hint on the strategy of Fed on interest rate hikes and which will significantly affect the US dollar.
If it fails to pass the resistance level, then it should test the support level at around $1.09, otherwise it could test the next resistance level at around $1.1075.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.