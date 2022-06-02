After losing almost 100 basis points yesterday, Today the single European currency is showing signs of recovery, but doubts remain as to whether they are temporary. The main reason for the pressure on the exchange rate yesterday was the significant increase in the yields on the US government 10y bonds.
The new developments with the embargo on Russian oil continue to create new clouds to the European economy and act as a weight in the further recovery of the euro.
Inflation levels are starting to be extremely problematic and the risk of ''stagnant inflation" in the eurozone may at some point will start to worry European officials.
Despite the current exchange rate reaction, the dynamics seem to favor the dollar temporarily with the market now focusing today on news about unemployment applications in USA, giving a first taste on tomorrow's most important data for the new jobs (NFP).
We believe that the exchange rate today will not have much volatility and we will be very surprised if this reaction continues and the euro breaks yesterday's highs of 1,0740.
On the other hand, we believe that the chances of reducing the current morning earnings for the European currency are increased.
