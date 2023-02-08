Share:

The EUR/USD pair rebounded a little in the short term but the bias remains bearish. It could only test and retest the near-term resistance levels before going down again. Fundamentally, better than expected US data reported on Friday boosted the greenback which could dominate the currency market in the short term. Tomorrow, the Unemployment Claims and the Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment on Friday could have a big impact in the short term.

From the technical point of view, the rate came back to test and retest the 50% retracement level and the 1.0766 historical level. These represent upside obstacles, so as long as it stays below these levels, the rate could register a larger downside movement.

Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!