The EUR/USD pair rebounded a little in the short term but the bias remains bearish. It could only test and retest the near-term resistance levels before going down again. Fundamentally, better than expected US data reported on Friday boosted the greenback which could dominate the currency market in the short term. Tomorrow, the Unemployment Claims and the Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment on Friday could have a big impact in the short term.
From the technical point of view, the rate came back to test and retest the 50% retracement level and the 1.0766 historical level. These represent upside obstacles, so as long as it stays below these levels, the rate could register a larger downside movement.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily recovery gains, trades below 1.0750
EUR/USD has failed to build on its early recovery gains and retreated below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and causes the pair to stretch lower as investors await Fedspeak.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2100 as mood sours
GBP/USD has failed to stabilize above 1.2100 and erased a portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid the souring market sentiment and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Markets will pay close attention to comments from Fed officials.
Gold clings to modest daily gains at around $1,880
Gold price trades in a relatively tight range at around $1,880 on Wednesday. Although the US Dollar manages to stay resilient against its major rivals, the modest decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD limit its losses.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
Microsoft rises on AI search integration, gives jolt to NVDA, AMD stocks
Microsoft (MSFT) stock is riding high once more on Wednesday. Shares of the tech giant are up another 2.1% in Wednesday's premarket after Tuesday's news that it would be integrating artificial intelligence technology with its Bing search engine pushed the stock up 4.2%.