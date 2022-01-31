USD/JPY technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 115.85.
Stop Loss: Below 115.33.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
USD/JPY chart analysis
The technical analysis of the USDJPY price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDJPY: H1 is retracing up above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 115.85. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed belowe 115.33. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex - USD/JPY
Japan’s industrial output fell faster than expected in December. Will the USDJPY price climbing continue?
Japan’s industrial output fell faster than expected in December: the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) reported Japan’s industrial output fell 1% over month in December after 7% increase in November, when a 0.5% decline was expected. This is bullish for USDJPY.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
