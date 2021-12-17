EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Sell Stop: Below 1.1311
Stop Loss: Above 1.1340
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Fibonacci
|Sell
EUR/USD chart analysis
The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down after hitting two-week high above the 200-period moving average MA(200) yesterday. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1311. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1340. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex - EUR/USD
Ifo’s business climate index for Germany declined for December. Will the EURUSD price retreating persist?
Ifo’s business climate index for Germany declined for December: ifo Business Climate Index fell from 96.6 points in November to 94.7 points in December, when a decrease to 95.3 was expected. This is bearish for EURUSD.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
