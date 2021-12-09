EUR/USD technical analysis summary

Sell Stop: Below 1.1310.

Stop Loss: Above 1.1336.

Indicator Signal RSI Neutral MACD Sell Donchian Channel Sell MA(200) Buy Fractals Sell Parabolic SAR Sell

EUR/USD chart analysis

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after hitting a weekly high yesterday. The 200-period moving average MA(200) has leveled off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1310. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1336. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/USD

Germany’s trade surplus declined in October. Will the EURUSD price continue retreating?

Germany’s trade surplus declined in October. The federal statistics department Destatis reported German trade surplus declined to 12.55 billion euro in October from 13.2 billion in September when a decline to 12.9 billion was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD.

