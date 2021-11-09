EUR/USD technical analysis summary

Sell Stop։ Below 1.1578.

Stop Loss։ Above 1.1606.

Indicator Signa lRSI Neutra lMACD Sell Donchian Channel Sell MA(200) Sell Fractals Sell Parabolic SAR Sell

EUR/USD chart analysis

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has breached below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is leveling off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1578. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1606. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/USD

German ZEW economic sentiment improved in November. Will the EURUSD price reverse its retreating?

German ZEW economic sentiment improved in November. The ZEW survey results showed German ZEW economic sentiment index rose to 25.9 for November from 21.0 for October when a decline to 20.6 was expected. This is bullis for EURUSD. However, the current setup is bearish for the pair.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.