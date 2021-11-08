EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Buy Stop: Above 1.1575.
Stop Loss: Below 1.1550.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
EUR/USD chart analysis
The technical analysis of the EUR/USD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 has fallen below the 200-period moving average MA(200) but is attempting to rebound after hitting four-month low last Friday. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1575. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1550. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis of Forex - EUR/USD
Eurozone investors sentiment improved in November. Will the EURUSD price rebound continue?
Eurozone investors’ sentiment improved in November: Sentix reported its investor confidence index rose to 18.3 for November from 16.9 in October, when a decline to 14.9 was forecast. This is bullish for EURUSD.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
