EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Sell Stop: Below 1.1530.
Stop Loss: Above 1.1560.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
EUR/USD chart analysis
The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after a rebound following the decline to three-week low yesterday. The 200-period moving average MA(200) is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1530. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1560. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/USD
Euro zone retail sales fell in September. Will the EURUSD price continue retreating?
Euro zone retail sales fell in September. The statistics office Eurostat reported the retail trade volume fell 0.3% over month in September after 2.5% gain August when a 0.2% growth was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD.
