EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Sell Stop: Below 1.1589.
Stop Loss: Above 1.1603.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
EUR/USD chart analysis
EUR/USD technical analysis
The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after breaching a support line below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1589. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1603. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – EUR/USD
Euro zone producer prices growth was smaller than expected in August. Will the EURUSD price continue retreating?
Euro zone producer prices growth was smaller than expected in August. The statistics office Eurostat reported Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 1.1% over month in August after 2.5% gain in July when a 1.3% growth was forecast. This is bearish for EURUSD.
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.