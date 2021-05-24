Resistance/Support analysis

The resistances are 1.234 and 1.224.

The supports are 1.207 1.197.

Moving average MA analysis

On the 1-hour chart, MAs shows that there are a huge advantage for the bulls. However, there is a change for the bears by EMA20.

On the 4-hour chart, MAs show that the bulls is dominating this chart.

On the daily chart, MAs show a bullish trend. There is an unconscious bias in the SMA50/SMA200.

RSI analysis

On the daily chart, RSI is at 59.