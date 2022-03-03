The EUR/USD pair dropped as much as 1.10573 yesterday where it has found support. Now, it’s traded at 1.1088 level at the time of writing. The bias is bearish, so further drop is still in cards. As long as the Dollar Index grows, the currency pair may approach and reach fresh new lows. Fundamentally, the US Unemployment Claims was reported at 215K below 223K in the last week which could be good for the USD. Later, the Fed Chair Powell Testifies and the ISM Services PMI are seen as high-impact events.
Technically, the EUR/USD pair registered a strong downside movement after activating a major Head & Shoulders reversal pattern on the Daily chart. Staying below 1.1106 - 1.1121 broken support zone may signal more declines. 1.1019 - 10990 levels are seen as potential downside targets if the pair continues to drop. Actually, 1.1 psychological level could be used as a downside obstacle. As you can see, the pair developed a potential Falling Wedge pattern but this formation is far from being confirmed.
