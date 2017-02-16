EUR/USD: taking clues from equities

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0642

The EUR/USD pair extended its recovery, trading not far from the weekly high set last Monday at 1.0657. What started as profit taking, after the greenback rallied on the back of a possible March rate hike, turned into a deep downward correction, on uncertainty about the Trump upcoming tax reform, and his policy over a strong dollar. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US released January building permits and housing starts, which came in better-than-expected, whilst previous month readings were revised higher. Also, weekly unemployment claims surged to 239K from previous 234K, but beat expectations of 245K. The data barely affected the pair, with speculative interest taking clues from lower equities.

Technically, the pair is short term bullish, although losing the upward momentum, as the price is above a bullish 20 SMA that crossed above the 100 SMA, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, but turning slowly south. In the 4 hours chart, the price broke above its 20 SMA, currently at 1.0590, whilst technical indicators retain their modest bullish slopes, indicating that the downward potential will likely remain limited.

Support levels: 1.0590 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0660 1.0705 1.0740

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2496

The GBP/USD pair surged to a daily high o 1.2518, having spent most of the London session consolidating around 1.2500. There were no relevant news in the UK and US data was not enough to send investors back into the greenback. The upward momentum seems to be fading in the short term, as in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators are retreating from near overbought readings, whilst the 20 SMA lost upward strength, holding now around 1.2475. In the 4 hours chart, the pair maintains a neutral stance, standing a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA and with the Momentum indicator heading nowhere around its 100 level. The RSI stands at 54 with a modest bullish inclination, yet it will take a clear break above the critical 1.2540 resistance to confirm a new leg higher that can extend up to 1.2600.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2430 1.2390

Resistance levels: 1.2540 1.2590 1.2630

USD/JPY Current price: 113.70

Resuming its downward move? The USD/JPY pair fell down to 113.47, trimming all of its weekly gains, and trading sub-114.00. Bulls' optimism is being dented by falling equities in Europe, although so far, the slide has been moderate. Limiting the decline are US Treasury yields, holding around 2.47%-2.48% ever since late Wednesday. With no data ahead in Japan and little in the US docket, the pair will likely keep on taking clues from stocks. The big retracement following the approach to the 115.00 region, indicates how sensitive the dollar is to uncertainty surrounding the new administration, with investors taking profits out of the table as quickly as possible on the slightest sign. Technically, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is developing below a horizontal 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered from oversold readings, but lost upward strength below their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has bounced from an also flat 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators hover within neutral readings, with no certain directional strength. Below 113.25, the risk of a bearish acceleration increases, with the pair then poised to test 112.50.

Support levels: 113.25 112.80 112.50

Resistance levels: 114.00 114.45 114.90