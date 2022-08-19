Dale’s targets of DXY 97.50 USDJPY 137 and pullbacks in precious metals all manifested.
EUR/USD falls to fresh monthly low below 1.0050
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide during the American trading hours and touched its lowest level in a month below 1.0050. In the absence of macroeconomic data releases, the dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows and continues to outperform its major rivals.
GBP/USD tests 1.1800 as dollar rally continues
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt, GBP/USD turned south and fell to the 1.1800 area. Reflecting the unabated dollar strength amid risk aversion, the US Dollar Index advanced to its strongest level in a month above 108.00 in the American session.
Gold stays on the back foot, trades near $1,750
Gold continued to push higher in the second half of the day and touched its lowest level since late July below $1,750. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?
Crypto.com Coins take a nosedive move in early trading on Friday. The falling knife has hit the monthly pivot and started to slow down. Another leg lower looks granted as the G20 summit in Indonesia is set to receive two key figures.
