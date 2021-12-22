The greenback slid notably Wednesday as traders locked in some profits from the recent rally, sending the EURUSD pair above the 1.13 level again.
Earlier today, the revision of the US Q3 GDP was released, and it printed 2.3%, higher than the previous estimate of 2.1% and the consensus forecast of 2.1%. GDP rose at a 6.7% annualized rate in Q2, so a slowdown but not as bad as previously expected.
The report said the gains were driven by a jump in spending for services, especially international travel and transportation services, as many COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted.
From other news, a South African study found people infected with omicron are less likely to be hospitalized than those who got ill from different strains. Moreover, the UK government's scientific advisors are reportedly ready to officially declare that those who become infected with the omicron strain are less likely to become severely ill.
Technically speaking, the EURUSD pair is now trying to settle above the descending trendline from July's lows. That should be a bullish signal, potentially sending the pair to December highs near 1.1350. However, the critical resistance stands at 1.1520, and if the euro jumps above it, the medium-term uptrend could change to bullish.
On the downside, the key support still stands at 1.12. Failure to hold it will likely send the euro to the 1.10 threshold.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains limited while under 1.1350
The EUR/USD pair is rising on Wednesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar across the board. The combination of modestly lower US yields and higher equity prices weighed on the greenback that failed to benefit.
GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.3300 ahead of US consumer sentiment data
GBP/USD is consolidating its daily gains above 1.3300 as the American session goes underway. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis revised the annualized third-quarter GDP growth to 2.3% from 2.1% in the previous estimate.
Gold struggles to find direction, fluctuates below $1,800
Gold continues to move up and down in a relatively tight range below $1,800 on Wednesday as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat below 1.5% following the latest data releases from the US.
Ripple's Christmas rally to $1.70 begins
XRP price has hit an entry that has been identified in previous analysis. The theoretical long entry setup is a buy stop or buy limit order at $1.00, a stop loss at $0.80, and a profit target at $1.70. The trade idea represents a 3.5:1 reward for the risk setup. But it’s the pattern that has developed that is most important.
TSLA rebounds over 4%, focus shifts to Q4 earnings report
Tesla stock achieved our short-term $910 target on Monday. TSLA shares even closed below $900 for the first time since October 21. Expect a sharp bounce on Tuesday, but the trend is still lower.