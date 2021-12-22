The greenback slid notably Wednesday as traders locked in some profits from the recent rally, sending the EURUSD pair above the 1.13 level again.

Earlier today, the revision of the US Q3 GDP was released, and it printed 2.3%, higher than the previous estimate of 2.1% and the consensus forecast of 2.1%. GDP rose at a 6.7% annualized rate in Q2, so a slowdown but not as bad as previously expected.

The report said the gains were driven by a jump in spending for services, especially international travel and transportation services, as many COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted.

From other news, a South African study found people infected with omicron are less likely to be hospitalized than those who got ill from different strains. Moreover, the UK government's scientific advisors are reportedly ready to officially declare that those who become infected with the omicron strain are less likely to become severely ill.

Technically speaking, the EURUSD pair is now trying to settle above the descending trendline from July's lows. That should be a bullish signal, potentially sending the pair to December highs near 1.1350. However, the critical resistance stands at 1.1520, and if the euro jumps above it, the medium-term uptrend could change to bullish.

On the downside, the key support still stands at 1.12. Failure to hold it will likely send the euro to the 1.10 threshold.