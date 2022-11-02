AUDUSD longs at support at 6395/6385 worked on the strong bounce to 6463, just below the 6370 target.

However the pair collapsed from here to close unchanged.

The pair is still trying to build a counter trend move. The problem with counter trend moves is that they are never smooth.

The bears still think they have control & keep trying to push lower so we keep seeing deep 150 pip moves lower before a strong recovery.

NZDUSD longs at first support at 5790/70 finally work as we bounce off the inverse head & shoulders neck line at 5790/70 & shot higher to my target of 5890/5910 for an quick 100 pips profit.

However in this tough counter trend move, the gains were not sustained & the pair collapsed swiftly to 5823.

EURUSD longs at 9880/70 & EURCAD shorts at 1.3500/1.3480 were 2 of the scalps that worked yesterday for a quick 50 pips profit in each pair.

EURUSD struggling to push higher in the counter trend recovery. 2 steps forward & 1 huge step back - this has been the trend for 5 weeks.

USDCAD scalping resistance at 1.3680/1.3700 & support at strong support at 1.3520/00 has been a great strategy for a week. Keep scalping while we wait for a breakout.

EURCAD shorts at first resistance at 1.3490/1.3510 worked perfectly with a high for the day exactly here. A 50 pips profit offered so far.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD collapsed to retest support at 6395/6385 & made a low at 6375 so obviously this remains the important levels for today. A bounce again targets 6435/45, perhaps as far as 6465/6470. Further gains test last week's high at 6510/20.

Longs at 6395/6385 stop below 6360. A break lower targets 6330 & 6280/70.

NZDUSD first support again at the head & shoulders neck line at 5790/70 of course. Longs need stops below 5750.

Our longs target 5845/55 & 5890/5910. A break higher can reach 5980.

EURUSD support at 9880/70 is key to direction again today. Longs worked perfectly yesterday targeting 9915/25 & reaching 9950. Above 9955 today signals further gains towards resistance at 9985/95.

Longs at 9880/70 need stops below 9850 (a low for the day yesterday at 9851 so we are just holding the position). Further losses can target support at 9810/9790.

USDCAD holding below 1.3600 risks a slide to 1.3570/60 & perhaps as far as strong support at 1.3520/00. Longs need stops below 1.3480. A break lower is a sell signal.

Holding above 1.3630 can retest resistance at 1.3680/1.3700. Shorts need stops above 1.3720. A break higher is a buy signal.

EURCAD shorts at 1.3500/1.3480 work on the slide to 1.3450 & we could target support at 1.3390/70. Longs need stops below 1.3350.

Longs at support at 1.3390/70 can target 1.3450, perhaps as far as first resistance at 1.3490/1.3510. Shorts need stops above 1.3530.