The single European currency slips slightly below the 1.10 level in an environment of mild losses.

Υesterday did not give any big surprise, the announcements of the fundamental macro-economic figures were close to the estimates and the pleasant surprise of a slight increase in the growth path of the European economy failed to support the Euro.

The picture remained mixed with no significant fluctuations, but it is now clear that the European currency, apart from some reactions, its hard to return to the upward momentum achieved a few weeks earlier.

The announcement on the development of the euro zone did not disappoint , as recession fears although not completely removed, remains out of the game for now.

At the same time, the level of inflation in the eurozone showed a slight de-escalation, which keeps for now the bets low for another interest rate hike by the European Central Bank.

The confusion remains in the market , the fluctuations are temporarily limited in favor to one or the other currency , as some specific direction is not visible at the moment , with the most likely scenario is that when some critical levels being tested the pair reacts.

Other than the ISM index of the manufacturing sector in the United States there is no major news for today and most likely the pair's behavior will be without extreme movements.

I don't see any significant reasons to change my mind and I try to detect levels to buy the European currency especially on sharp dips with the aim of correction.