The single European currency slips slightly below the 1.10 level in an environment of mild losses.
Υesterday did not give any big surprise, the announcements of the fundamental macro-economic figures were close to the estimates and the pleasant surprise of a slight increase in the growth path of the European economy failed to support the Euro.
The picture remained mixed with no significant fluctuations, but it is now clear that the European currency, apart from some reactions, its hard to return to the upward momentum achieved a few weeks earlier.
The announcement on the development of the euro zone did not disappoint , as recession fears although not completely removed, remains out of the game for now.
At the same time, the level of inflation in the eurozone showed a slight de-escalation, which keeps for now the bets low for another interest rate hike by the European Central Bank.
The confusion remains in the market , the fluctuations are temporarily limited in favor to one or the other currency , as some specific direction is not visible at the moment , with the most likely scenario is that when some critical levels being tested the pair reacts.
Other than the ISM index of the manufacturing sector in the United States there is no major news for today and most likely the pair's behavior will be without extreme movements.
I don't see any significant reasons to change my mind and I try to detect levels to buy the European currency especially on sharp dips with the aim of correction.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD drops below the 1.1000 psychological mark, as the bears regain control amid a mixed market mood, awaiting the key US JOLTS job openings data and ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh directives. EU final PMIs are also awaited.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.2800
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2800, on the back foot for the second straight day on Tuesday. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh multi-week top and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the pair. Focus on US/UK PMis.
Gold remains under pressure below $1,960, US ISM PMI eyed
The gold price loses momentum around $1,955 heading into the early European session. XAU/USD faces some follow-through selling as US-China tensions over access to technology escalate.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
US JOLTS Preview: Fed expects job openings to decline
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 1, by the US BLS. The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in June, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.