EUR/USD: stuck around 1.1900, upside limited

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1900

The EUR/USD started the day with a soft tone, as risk-averse trading eased partially overnight, leading to a positive opening of European equities. Market ignored macroeconomic news, and took the advance in stocks to send the common currency lower. Nevertheless, risk aversion hit back mid London session, after North Korean ambassador said that he recent self-defense measures by DPRK are a gift package addressed to the US, while attending a UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. The news quickly sent the greenback lower across the board, although EUR's gains were limited, still unable to surpass Monday's high of 1.1921.

In the data front, EU Markit final August services and composite PMIs came in little changed from preliminary estimates, indicating that economic growth remained solid in the region in August. EU Retail Sales, however, surprised to the downside, down by 0.3% in July, but up yearly basis by 2.6%. The US will release some minor reports during the upcoming hours, but sentiment, through stocks and yields will likely keep leading the way.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair maintains a neutral stance, moving back and forth around a flat 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart and with technical indicators stuck around their mid-lines in the same chart. The mentioned weekly high is the main resistance, and gains beyond it could favor an extension up to 1.1950/70, while below the daily low of 1.1868, the risk turns towards the downside, exposing last week's low of 1.1822.

Support levels: 1.1870 1.1820 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1960 1.2000

